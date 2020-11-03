vote 2020

Judge orders mail inspectors to USPS facilities to ensure 'no ballots were left behind'

A federal judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to send inspectors to several processing facilities in key battleground states, including Texas, to ensure that no mail-in ballot is left behind.

U.S. Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled on Election Day that the postal service must "sweep the facilities between 12:30 p.m. (EST) and 3:00 p.m. (EST) to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery."

Inspectors were also ordered to report back to the court by 4:30 p.m. to confirm that sweeps were conducted and that no ballots were left behind, Sullivan wrote.

Concerns grew after a lawsuit brought in August by the NAACP accusing the postal service and its leader, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, of disenfranchising voters of color by implementing a set of cost-cutting initiatives that slowed mail service.

Houston is just one of many locations under the order. The list includes Central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, Colorado, Wyoming, Atlanta, Alabama, Northern New England, Greater South Carolina, South Florida, Lakeland, and Arizona.

SEE RELATED STORY: Key things to watch on election night in Texas
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonvotingpresidential racevote 2020politics2020 presidential electionelectionu.s. & worldabsentee ballot
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Connecticut 2020 live presidential election results
NY 2020 live presidential election results
NC 2020 live presidential election results
Voting 2020 live updates: Long lines but few problems reported
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Voting 2020 live updates: Long lines but few problems reported
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
COVID Updates: 1.7M NYC residents estimated to have had coronavirus
Teen left to raise 5 siblings after mother's COVID-19 death
Caught on video: Man randomly punches child waiting for friend
Carbon monoxide kills 2 in illegally divided NYC apartments
Woman injured after randomly pushed onto subway tracks
Show More
4 dead in Vienna nightlife attack; suspect sought to join IS
Fearing election unrest, NYC businesses get ready, board up
'Vote and get home': COVID, division lead to Election Day anxiety
2 of NY state's most hotly contested races happening on LI
Voters set to decide contentious race in NYC's only Congressional swing district
More TOP STORIES News