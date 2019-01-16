New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced on Tuesday night that she is launching an exploratory committee for a 2020 run for the presidency. Here's what to know about her background and career:
Gillibrand was born and raised in upstate New York, where she still lives with her husband and two sons. She attended Dartmouth College and UCLA School of Law before pursuing a legal career that involved later-scrutinized work for tobacco company Philip Morris.
Gillibrand worked for the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Andrew Cuomo and raised funds for Hillary Clinton's 2000 U.S. Senate campaign. After working as an attorney for several years, she was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006 and re-elected in 2008.
She held that seat until she was appointed to fill Hillary Clinton's vacant Senate seat when Clinton joined the Obama administration in 2008. Gillibrand was re-elected to the Senate in a 2010 special election and again in 2012 and 2018.
Gillibrand easily won her latest re-election with more than $10.6 million in campaign money left over that she could funnel toward a presidential bid, according to the Associated Press.
