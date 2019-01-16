POLITICS

Kirsten Gillibrand: What to know about 2020 candidate, New York senator

EMBED </>More Videos

Kirsten Gillibrand was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006 and eventually appointed to Hillary Clinton's vacant Senate seat in 2009, which she has since held. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced on Tuesday night that she is launching an exploratory committee for a 2020 run for the presidency. Here's what to know about her background and career:

Gillibrand was born and raised in upstate New York, where she still lives with her husband and two sons. She attended Dartmouth College and UCLA School of Law before pursuing a legal career that involved later-scrutinized work for tobacco company Philip Morris.

Gillibrand worked for the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Andrew Cuomo and raised funds for Hillary Clinton's 2000 U.S. Senate campaign. After working as an attorney for several years, she was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006 and re-elected in 2008.

She held that seat until she was appointed to fill Hillary Clinton's vacant Senate seat when Clinton joined the Obama administration in 2008. Gillibrand was re-elected to the Senate in a 2010 special election and again in 2012 and 2018.

Gillibrand easily won her latest re-election with more than $10.6 million in campaign money left over that she could funnel toward a presidential bid, according to the Associated Press.

SEE ALSO: Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Democratic candidates
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspresidential race2020 presidential electionkirsten gillibrandu.s. & worldsenatedemocratsUpstate New York
POLITICS
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Congress prepares to skip planned recess if shutdown goes on
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand takes major step toward White House run
NY set to ban gender identity discrimination, anti-gay therapy
More Politics
Top Stories
Chef killed, 2 critically hurt in NYC restaurant hammer attack
AccuWeather: Watching 2 chances for snow this week
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand takes major step toward White House run
Arrest made in Queens laundromat robbery where woman choked
Kenya's president says all gunmen killed at hotel complex
Congress prepares to skip planned recess if shutdown goes on
2 critically hurt after fire tears through building in Queens
Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business
Show More
Police: 2 charged in 'letgo' marketplace app scam on LI
Woman dead, daughter hurt in Queens stabbing, husband in custody
IRS recalling 46,000 workers - without pay - to handle taxes
Ex-Yankee John Wetteland charged with child sex abuse
3 young children die after getting trapped in chest freezer
More News