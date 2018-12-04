POLITICS

Nassau homeowners worried about tax bill under reassessment plan

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) --
Some taxpayers in Nassau County are concerned their taxes may go up significantly under the county's new tax reassessment plan.

Some homeowners report they've been notified by the county that their taxes are set to double.

It is part of the county executive's effort to bring the assessment system more up to date and to more accurately reflect people's home values.

A spokesperson for Nassau County says more than 40 percent of homeowners will see a decrease in their property taxes.

Still, those who aren't among that 40 percent say they are concerned.

The county has met with more than 4,000 residents at mobile assessment offices since the beginning of November.

These mobile offices will remain open until January 31.

More information can be found and appointments made online at AskTheCountyAssessor.com.

