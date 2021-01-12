Politics

Governor Cuomo State of State address: Revival of arts & culture, future of broadband & tech

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered day two of New York's State of the State address Tuesday.

He urged the acceleration to bring back the arts, which have been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo announced the state is launching New York Arts Revival, a public-private partnership to bring back performances, exhibitions and more.

"What is a city without social, cultural and creative synergies," Cuomo said. "New York City is not New York without Broadway."

The state will organize a series of pop-up performances and arts events beginning February 4.

In New York, the arts and culture accounts for almost half-a-million jobs and generates $120 billion in economic output.

Cuomo also discussed helping out lower-income families.

The governor proposed internet providers offer $15 per month high-speed access to those in need.

"We need to ensure a level playing field, no one can be left behind," he said.

On day one of his State of the State address, Cuomo pledged New York will vaccinate millions and jumpstart its flagging economy in 2021.

MORE | COVID vaccine mega-sites start 24/7 operations
