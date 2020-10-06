Vote 2020 Town Hall: Get your questions answered LIVE Thursday!

vote 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- ABC7NY is holding another a Vote 2020 Your Voice Town Hall on getting out the vote, voter registration, and other important things to know ahead of the election.

Join host Sade Baderinwa and a panel of experts to help navigate everything you need to know for the 2020 election this Thursday, October 8 at 2:00 p.m. here, on our CTV app for Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android, and on our Facebook page.

The guests include:
Jo-Ann Yoo, Executive Director of the Asian American Federation
Laura W. Brill, Director of The Civics Center
Andrea Hailey, CEO of vote.org
Ralina Cardona, National Vice President for the Northeast League of United Latin American Citizens

TURBO VOTE: Get information you need to vote with confidence. Sign up for election reminders and get help with voter registration and voting by mail - all in one place! Visit iamavoter.turbovote.org


Below is what you need to know for the Tri-State area ahead of Election Day on November 3, 2020. Scroll down for additional resources from Vote.org.

CONNECTICUT
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 27, 2020, same-day registration available on Election Day

You can register online here.
Print and mail this registration form.
Same-day registration is available on Election Day here.

NEW JERSEY

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020

Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey residents can now register to vote online. New Jersey will hold its first-ever general election mostly by mail this year because of the governor's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The governor and Democrat-led Legislature passed a measure to require all registered voters be sent a mail-in ballot.

Register to vote online
Print and mail this registration form.
Register to vote in person here.

NEW YORK
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 9, 2020

New York City Board of Elections director Michael Ryan says the city has received hundreds of thousands of absentee ballot applications, and an absentee ballot drop off box will be stationed at every Election Day site and at all early voting sites.

The boxes will also be at the front reception counters at the borough Board of Election offices. CLICK HERE for a clickable map to show your local Board of Elections office

Register online here.
Print and mail this registration form.

Request a voter registration form be mailed to you by calling 1-800-FOR-VOTE
Register in person here.
SEE ALSO: FiveThirtyEight's state-by-state guide to voting in the age of COVID-19
