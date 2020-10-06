Vote 2020 Town Hall: Get your questions answered LIVE Thursday!

Join host Sade Baderinwa and a panel of experts to help navigate everything you need to know for the 2020 election this Thursday, October 8 at 2:00 p.m. here, on our CTV app for Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android, and on our Facebook page.
Below is what you need to know for the Tri-State area ahead of Election Day on November 3, 2020. Scroll down for additional resources from Vote.org.
CONNECTICUT
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 27, 2020, same-day registration available on Election Day
You can register online here.
Print and mail this registration form.
Same-day registration is available on Election Day here.
NEW JERSEY
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020
Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey residents can now register to vote online. New Jersey will hold its first-ever general election mostly by mail this year because of the governor's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The governor and Democrat-led Legislature passed a measure to require all registered voters be sent a mail-in ballot.
Register to vote online
Print and mail this registration form.
Register to vote in person here.
NEW YORK
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 9, 2020
New York City Board of Elections director Michael Ryan says the city has received hundreds of thousands of absentee ballot applications, and an absentee ballot drop off box will be stationed at every Election Day site and at all early voting sites.
The boxes will also be at the front reception counters at the borough Board of Election offices. CLICK HERE for a clickable map to show your local Board of Elections office
Register online here.
Print and mail this registration form.
Request a voter registration form be mailed to you by calling 1-800-FOR-VOTE
Register in person here.
