Democrats running for president address NAN convention

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Seven Democrats running for president in 2020 will address the National Action Network convention in New York City on Friday.Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is escalating her call for Democrats to end the 60-vote requirement for many major bills to clear the Senate if her party wins the White House and Republicans try to block their agenda.According to her prepared remarks, she will say that "the filibuster was used as a tool to block progress on racial justice."Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), 9:45 a.m.Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO), 10:00 a.m.Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), 10:45 a.m.Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), 11:00 a.m.Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), 12:00-2:00 p.m. (appearing during Dr. William A. Jones Memorial Luncheon)Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), 12:00-2:00 p.m. (appearing during Dr. William A. Jones Memorial Luncheon)Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), 2:15 p.m.Beto O'Rourke addressed the convention on Wednesday, saying that if he is elected president, he would support a House bill to create a commission to study reparations to African Americans over slavery.Speaking at Al Sharpton's National Action Network convention in New York, the Democratic presidential candidate said he would back a bill sponsored by fellow Texan Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. The comments are O'Rourke's most detailed to date on the question of reparations for black Americans as a means of addressing centuries of slavery and legal discrimination.He is not the only Democratic candidate running for president who supports the legislation, which was first introduced in 1989 by Rep. John Conyers of Michigan. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker are among Democrats who also support the legislation.Following his speech, O'Rourke was asked about the scrutiny former Vice President Joe Biden is facing over his past behavior with women. Two women have said that Biden touched them inappropriately in the past."I think we need to listen to those who are raising their stories who have the courage to come forward," O'Rourke told reporters."----------