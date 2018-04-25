POLITICS

Longtime New York state Assemblyman Dov Hikind says he won't run for re-election

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on the announcment from longtime lawmaker Dov Hikind. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Longtime New York state Assemblyman Dov Hikind announced Wednesday that he will not be running for re-election.

The announcement was part of a short video that looked back on Hikind's 36 years in office representing Brooklyn's 48th Assembly District, which includes Borough Park, home to one of the largest Orthodox Jewish communities outside Israel.

The 67-year-old Hikind grew up in Williamsburg and was first elected to the Assembly in 1983.

"I've had an opportunity to speak out against antisemitism and racism wherever it happens," he said. "When you grow up in a home where your mother went to Auschwitz, Auschwitz, and when my grandmother and other members of the family went straight to gas chambers, that's real for me."

And that may be what will define his tenure in public service, standing up for his community in every corner of the world where hate has reared its ugly face.

"I think the thing that I'm probably proudest of is about seven eight years ago, publicly dealing with the issue of sexual abuse," he said. "It is an issue that no one touched. People, you know, pretended that it didn't exist and that it wasn't a problem."

But Hikind, one of New York's most influential Jewish lawmakers, was also no stranger to controversy, holding many conservative positions including being against gay marriage.

"Politically, I'm a Democrat," he said. "But I support Republicans when the Republicans, I believe, will be better for our community and better for everyone."

Earlier this year, it was revealed he siphoned millions in public money to a group employing his son, but Hikind there is no connection to him stepping aside.

When asked what's next for him, he says he can't go into it yet, but it's all related to Israel. He says he's not going anywhere, and he certainly doesn't sound like a man done with politics.

While he is not seeking elected office again at this time, his office says Hikind has no intention of retiring or giving up the fight.

"I am excited about my future, there is still so much to be done," he said. "But before I can start the next chapter of my life, I intend to finish my term in the Assembly...I want to thank my constituents, my many friends and neighbors, for these extraordinary 36 years of having the honor to serve them. I thank my parents for instilling genuine Jewish values in me, and my family, my wife Shani and my children, for making it possible to do what I do. But most of all I thank God for giving me the strength to allow me to make a difference. That's what it's all about, and that's what I intend to continue doing, hopefully for many decades to come."

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticselectionNew York CityBrooklynBorough Park
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News