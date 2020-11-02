Vote 2020: NYC businesses board up ahead of Election Day, 1.1 million early votes cast

They were boarding up the business with the fear of civil unrest when the results come in.
There are many anxious about this election.
"For those who want to express themselves the way to do so is peacefully," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
The mayor says the city did not advise businesses to board up, but they did ask them to move outdoor furniture, indoors and clear sidewalk space.
De Blasio says he understands why they're doing this, and even he admits, no one knows what to expect.
"We are prepared," he said. "Now I think we shouldn't prejudge. We're going into something we haven't seen before."
Heading into Tuesday, the NYPD is about 1,800 officers short of where the ranks were last year.
And Commissioner Dermot Shea -- who was at the NYPD Police Academy in Queens swearing in the first class of recruits since budget cuts and since the pandemic came roaring into New York -- reminded recruits, the eyes of the world are on New York City cops.
"There's a national conversation going on right now about what policing should look like," Shea said. "I would say to you don't be defensive about it. Embrace it. You are now a part of that history."
Police officials though aren't sure if boarding up is necessary, and they say they're better prepared now than when rioting and looting erupted over the summer.
"There's plenty of situations where the city of New York and NYPD have to handle a huge, huge numbers of people," Shea said.
The interest in this election is clear by looking at early voting numbers.
The New York City Board of Elections says more than 1.1 million people cast in-person ballots across the five boroughs.
NYC Early Voting 2020 is Complete!!!! Manhattan 238,581— NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) November 1, 2020
Bronx 153,079
Brooklyn 373,270
Queens 250,083
Staten Island 104,043 Cumulative Check-Ins 1,119,056 Thank you NYC 🗽🗽🗽🗽
Statewide 2.2 million New Yorkers took part in voting early as of Saturday.
In New Jersey, voters turning out in remarkable form with 3.5 million early voters.
The number of Garden State voters for this election is more than 88% of the total turnout in the 2016 election.
New Jersey is conducting a mostly mail-in election due to the pandemic, but at least one polling location will be available in each municipality for in-person voting on Tuesday.
Governor Murphy saying that he's confident that they will have a good handle on things come election night.
"I don't think we would've done this frankly absent the pandemic, but the fact of the matter is we needed to balance public health with the sacred right to vote, which is at the core of democracy, and we think this gets that done," he said.
The NYPD said they are not sure the boarding up of businesses is necessary, although it did tell businesses to prepare even though they are not sure what to expect.
The mayor added that there were "no specific threats" and that they are ready for "all sorts of challenges." Mayor de Blasio said that he would be meeting with the police commissioner again Monday.
