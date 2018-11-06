POLITICS

Bob Menendez, Bob Hugin fight to the finish in Senate race in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the New Jersey senate race. ((AP Photo/Julio Cortez, Pool))

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Incumbent Senator Bob Menendez and Republican Bob Hugin will both head to the polls early on Tuesday.

Democrats are hoping to gain seats and not lose the, that is why incumbent Menendez says he's not taking one single vote for granted.

Both candidates acknowledged anything can happen Tuesday, it is a close race.

Senator Menendez was in Elizabeth Monday morning, and he brought some heavy hitters with him.

Both Governor Phil Murphy and Senator Cory Booker were on the trail for Menendez over the weekend. They were joining him in Elizabeth and five other stops Monday.

Hugin had scheduled three different stops.

While both candidates have been taking swipes at each other, Menendez says this election is also about the White House.

"There's no checks and balances in this administration," he said. "They have it all. They have the House. They have the Senate. They have The White House."

Hugin says he will be an independent voice if he wins, and he's focused on corruption charges that were eventually dropped against Menendez.

"Senator Menendez took on oath when he was elected, he's violated that oath, violated the law," Hugin said. "I've lived by that oath every day of my life. I'm going to serve the people of New Jersey honorably."

Menendez survived the public corruption trial in which prosecutors charged he took lavish gifts and got campaign contributions in return for helping his friend, a Florida eye doctor, with a Medicare billing issue. The jury couldn't reach a verdict in 2017, and the government dropped the case this year.

But the case led the Senate Ethics Committee to admonish Menendez and say he brought discredit upon the chamber. Menendez has consistently denied any wrongdoing, though in the weeks before the election, he apologized to voters. He urged them to focus on his decades of public service, including his work drafting the Affordable Care Act, and return him to office.

Hugin, a wealthy former executive at drugmaker Celgene, has tapped his own funds for more than $30 million to finance TV ads to portray Menendez as corrupt. The torrent of cash has put Menendez on the defensive in a state where Democrats have over 900,000 more voters than Republicans.

A super PAC tied to Senate Democrats promised $3 million to help, and another outside group that has attacked Hugin over his firm's raising prices of a cancer drug has spent seven figures as well.

Both candidates said that they worried the rainy weather could impact voter turnout.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssenatesen. bob menendezpoliticsnew jersey politicsvote 2018New Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bob Menendez, Bob Hugin make final push in Senate race in New Jersey
Menendez, Hugin clash in NJ Senate race's only debate
NJ Senate candidates face off in only debate
POLITICS
Election Day: Voters head to the polls to decide midterms
LI congressional campaigns complain of anti-Semitic attacks
7 On Your Side Investigates: Voter access on Election Day
Parkland shooting survivors vote for the first time
More Politics
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Rainy, windy Election Day in the NY area
2018 midterm elections: When do polls open and close
Election Day: Voters head to the polls to decide midterms
Idris Elba named People's 2018 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Amazon reportedly picks Queens as one of two new HQ locations
Key midterm races: The 11th Congressional District on SI
Pipe bomb suspect will appear in NYC federal court
Uber driver charged after teen dies following car surfing fall
Show More
Suspect in brutal LI rape faces victim at arraignment
Warning about instant soups like Ramen
Amber Alert: 13-year-old abducted from outside family's home
Video shows scene as man opens fire outside Harlem bodega
Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin in February
More News