Mike Bloomberg opens first campaign office in New York City

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg will open a campaign field office in Harlem as the campaign's first New York State outpost.The former Mayor of Philadelphia, Michael Nutter, will be on hand at the 69 East 125th for the office's grand opening Saturday at 1 p.m. to welcome supporters and volunteersBloomberg will not attend the opening event; instead, he will be kicking off a bus tour across Texas Sunday.This event is part of Day One, a national organizing kickoff for the nationwide campaign to defeat Donald Trump and elect Mike Bloomberg President of the United States.Throughout the day Saturday, Bloomberg's campaign will hold more than 150 voter engagement events across 27 states.