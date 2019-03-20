Nancy Pelosi, Mayor Bill de Blasio push immigration bill in New York City

The "American Dream and Promise Act" would create a path to citizenship and permanent legal status for millions of undocumented immigrants.
Proponents say it would benefit the so-called dreamers, people with temporary protected status, and those under Deferred Enforced Departure.
Watch: Pelosi, de Blasio push for immigration reform
Advocates are pushing for the measure to be passed right away.
Co-authored by Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), HR6 was introduced in the House of Representatives last week.
