Nancy Pelosi, Mayor Bill de Blasio push immigration bill in New York City

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and immigration advocates came together on Manhattan's Lower East Side Wednesday to promote a new immigration bill.The "American Dream and Promise Act" would create a path to citizenship and permanent legal status for millions of undocumented immigrants.Proponents say it would benefit the so-called dreamers, people with temporary protected status, and those under Deferred Enforced Departure.Watch: Pelosi, de Blasio push for immigration reformAdvocates are pushing for the measure to be passed right away.Co-authored by Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), HR6 was introduced in the House of Representatives last week.----------