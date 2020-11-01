Vote 2020: Nearly 1M in NYC have already voted early

Sunday marks the last day to vote early in New York, the polls will be closed Monday before Election Day on Tuesday.
Manhattan 212,299
Bronx 133,040
Brooklyn 326,141
Queens 214,989
Staten Island 91,294
Total Cumulative Check-Ins 977,763
There have been long waits throughout the early voting period at many polling locations, but that wasn't the cast Saturday on the Upper East Side where a second voting location opened at Marymount Manhattan College, making for a faster visit to the voting booth.
It is an alternate poll site for the people who've faced longlines at the overwhelmed Wagner School.
With about 120,000 registered voters, the Upper East Side boasts the most registered voters in the city.
The polls across New York City's 88 early voting locations opened at 7 a.m. Sunday. Polls will close at all NYC locations at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Voters and poll workers say even with long lines, which have been seen throughout the city, voting is a necessity.
"I want people to know that to make a difference, you just can't sit at home and run your mouth, you come and put the pen to the paper," said Khadijah Smith, Van Dyke polling coordinator.
"We see the state of the country right now last election people realized the consequences of how that can affect you," said Kendal Campbell, a voter.
