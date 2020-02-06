Politics

New Yorkers no longer allowed to renew, enroll in in Global Entry: DHS secretary

FILE- In this March 2, 2018, file photo, passengers stand in line as they wait to pass through a TSA security checkpoint at JFK International Airport in New York.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Residents of New York are no longer eligible to enroll in or renew trusted traveler programs, an official with Donald Trump's administration told Fox News.

In an interview on Wednesday night, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Tucker Carlson that Global Entry and other programs are suspended for all New York residents.

He said the DHS sent a letter to New York on Wednesday and the move is the Trump administration's response to New York's sanctuary law.

The recently enacted Green Light Law enables undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses and permits in New York.

Wolf said New Yorkers can't enroll or re-enroll in the Trusted Traveler programs because the DHS no longer has access to make sure they meet program requirements.

On Tuesday night, Trump blasted NYC during his State of the Union Address for being a sanctuary city.

