NJ Chamber of Commerce delegation heads to Washington, DC

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A delegation from the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce headed to the nation's capitol Thursday for an annual Congressional dinner.Eyewitness News rode along as the delegation left by train from Newark.The goal of the appearance: promoting New Jersey and making lawmakers aware of issues in the state.This year members were focusing on several issues, including funding for the stalled Gateway Tunnel Project.Members of the state's Chamber of Commerce have been making this annual trip to Washington, D.C. for more than 80 years.