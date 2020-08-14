NJ governor confirms mail-in voting for November's general election

reopen new jersey

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy announced Friday that the November election in New Jersey will be held mostly with mail-in ballots. He confirmed the news on CNN.

He says just like the coronavirus, mail-in voting is sticking around.

All 6.2 million registered New Jersey voters will receive a ballot in the mail and there will be limited in-person polling locations for people who need extra assistance, or people who simply prefer to vote in person.

The July primary was also conducted largely by mail, and just 26% of registered voters participated.

Governor Murphy is doubling down.

"We think largely it was a very good result particularly balancing the sacred right to vote at the center of democracy, along with public health and respecting people's health and the combination of vote by mail and in person," the governor said Thursday.

This surge of mail-in ballots coming as President Trump just blocked new money to bolster the Post Office.

Anyone worried about the mail can simply drop off the ballot in one of the drop boxes now located outside municipal buildings.

