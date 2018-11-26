New Jersey lawmakers are set to consider legislation to legalize recreational cannabis.A joint Democrat-led Assembly and Senate committee is scheduled to discuss the package of measures Monday.The legislation legalizes an ounce of marijuana for adults 21 and old, sets up a five-person cannabis commission and taxes the sale of cannabis at 12 percent.That includes the 6.625 percent sales tax. The draft also allows towns and cities to apply for up to a 2 percent tax on cannabis.Lawmakers dropped an earlier proposal to phase in a higher rate over five years from 7 percent to 25 percent.The legislation also calls for expediting expungements for people with marijuana-related criminal backgrounds.Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy supports legalization. His office didn't respond when the new legislation was unveiled Wednesday.----------