NY State Senator Jose Peralta dies at 47 of apparent heart attack

Peralta was just 47 years old.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York State Senator Jose Peralta, the first Dominican-American elected to the State Senate, died suddenly of an apparent heart attack. He was 47.

Peralta, a Democrat, represented the Queens neighborhoods of Corona, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights and Woodside.

In 2010, he became the first Dominican-American elected to the State Senate.

But this fall, Peralta was defeated in a Democratic primary by Jessica Ramos, who then cruised to victory in the general election.

"I can confirm that Senator José Peralta died on Thursday, we have no more details to disclose at this time and we ask that the privacy of the family be respected, thanks to all those who have expressed words of kindness and support," Chris Sosa, communications director of the Democratic senator.

Politicians are tweeting their condolences:



