.@SenatorPeralta will be sorely missed. He was a good father, a loving husband, and a dedicated public servant. Our city and our state are greatly diminished having lost him. Rest in peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/IokVDgAFwy — Ruben Diaz Jr. (@rubendiazjr) November 22, 2018

Tragic news about @SenatorPeralta. My heart goes out to his family. Rest In Peace — Sen. Mike Gianaris (@SenGianaris) November 22, 2018

I’m heartbroken for his family and community. @SenatorPeralta truly served with passion and a great heart. My condolences to his family and to all those who always supported his work. Looked up to you when I was an intern and was honored to serve alongside you Jose. RIP https://t.co/qW64YBuAKV — Marcos Crespo (@MarcosCrespo85) November 22, 2018

My deepest condolences go out to the family of Senator Jose Peralta. Jose was a great man who gave his all to the community he served and New York State. May God bless and comfort his family. — Senator Marty Golden (@SenMartyGolden) November 22, 2018

New York State Senator Jose Peralta, the first Dominican-American elected to the State Senate, died suddenly of an apparent heart attack. He was 47.Peralta, a Democrat, represented the Queens neighborhoods of Corona, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights and Woodside.In 2010, he became the first Dominican-American elected to the State Senate.But this fall, Peralta was defeated in a Democratic primary by Jessica Ramos, who then cruised to victory in the general election."I can confirm that Senator José Peralta died on Thursday, we have no more details to disclose at this time and we ask that the privacy of the family be respected, thanks to all those who have expressed words of kindness and support," Chris Sosa, communications director of the Democratic senator.Politicians are tweeting their condolences:----------