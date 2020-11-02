vote 2020

Vote 2020: NYC businesses board up ahead of Election Day, 1.1 million early votes cast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Crews were working through the night at Saks to prepare ahead of Election Day.

They were boarding up the business with the fear of civil unrest when the results come in.

There are many anxious about this election.

The interest in this election is clear by looking at early voting numbers.

The New York City Board of Elections says more than 1.1 million people cast in-person ballots across the five boroughs.


Statewide 2.2 million New Yorkers took part in voting early as of Saturday.

In New Jersey, voters turning out in remarkable form with 3.5 million early voters.

The number of Garden State voters for this election is more than 88% of the total turnout in the 2016 election.

New Jersey is conducting a mostly mail-in election due to the pandemic, but at least one polling location will be available in each municipality for in-person voting on Tuesday.

Governor Murphy saying that he's confident that they will have a good handle on things come election night.

"I don't think we would've done this frankly absent the pandemic, but the fact of the matter is we needed to balance public health with the sacred right to vote, which is at the core of democracy, and we think this gets that done," he said.

The NYPD said they are not sure the boarding up of businesses is necessary, although it did tell businesses to prepare even though they are not sure what to expect.

CLICK HERE to find your polling place.

