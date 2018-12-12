POLITICS

New York City Council holds contentious hearing on Queens Amazon headquarters

Lauren Glassberg reports on the Amazon protests in Lower Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY --
Critics of a $2.8 billion subsidy package for a secondary Amazon headquarters in New York have been shouting and jeering during a contentious City Council hearing on the deal.

Opponents at Wednesday's hearing included City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, a Democrat whose district includes the planned project.

He calls the deal "bad for Long Island City, bad for Queens and bad for New York City."

But Brian Huseman, a vice president for public policy at Amazon, says the company will provide "well-paying jobs to New York City residents."

The council does not have a vote on the deal and does not have the power to block it.

