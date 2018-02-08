POLITICS

New York City Councilman Andy King misconduct investigation underway

EMBED </>More Videos

The New York City councilman could be forced out as a result of the investigation.

Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) --
An ethics panel is investigating whether New York City Councilman Andy King should be punished for showing a female staffer too much attention.

According to the panel, King, who represents sections of the Bronx, asked the woman to smile more and invited her to a winter ball where allegedly said he hoped she would wear a beautiful gown.

The committee did not say when the alleged misconduct occurred.

If King is penalized he could face fines, sanction or possibly be forced out of the city council.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmisconductnew york city councilBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News