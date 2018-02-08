BRONX (WABC) --An ethics panel is investigating whether New York City Councilman Andy King should be punished for showing a female staffer too much attention.
According to the panel, King, who represents sections of the Bronx, asked the woman to smile more and invited her to a winter ball where allegedly said he hoped she would wear a beautiful gown.
The committee did not say when the alleged misconduct occurred.
If King is penalized he could face fines, sanction or possibly be forced out of the city council.
