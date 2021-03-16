NYC mayoral candidates to discuss civil justice priorities | Watch Live March 18 at 12 p.m.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Next Mayor's Access to Justice Agenda: The Candidates in Conversation with Bill Ritter on Justice System Priorities was streamed live right here on Thursday, March 18 at 12 p.m.Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter guided a conversation among the leading mayoral candidates on matters that are enormously important to all who care about justice in our great city.Ritter was joined by candidates Eric Adams, Shaun Donovan, Kathryn Garcia, Ray McGuire, Dianne Morales, Scott Stringer, Maya Wiley, and Andrew Yang.The forum was hosted by Fordham Law School Dean Matthew Diller, (Ret.) Chief Judge of New York and Of Counsel at Latham & Watkins, LLP Hon. Jonathan Lippman, and National Center for Access to Justice at Fordham Law Executive Director David Udell.The event was organized by the Access to Justice Initiative at Fordham Law School and by the National Center for Access to Justice.The A2J Initiative draws on the strengths and resources of the Fordham Law School to support and drive progress on civil justice issues.The National Center for Access to Justice relies on data, research, policy analysis and advocacy to expose how the justice system fails to stand up for equal justice and to assure that all people enjoy the law's protection.