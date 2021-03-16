new york city politics

NYC mayoral candidates to discuss civil justice priorities | Watch Live March 18 at 12 p.m.

Hosted by the Access to Justice Initiative at Fordham Law School and by the National Center for Access to Justice
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Next Mayor's Access to Justice Agenda: The Candidates in Conversation with Bill Ritter on Justice System Priorities will stream live right here on Thursday, March 18 at 12 p.m.

Join Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter as he guides a conversation among the leading mayoral candidates on matters that are enormously important to all who care about justice in our great city.

Ritter will be joined by candidates Eric Adams, Shaun Donovan, Kathryn Garcia, Ray McGuire, Carlos Menchaca, Dianne Morales, Scott Stringer, Maya Wiley, and Andrew Yang.

The forum is being hosted by Fordham Law School Dean Matthew Diller, (Ret.) Chief Judge of New York and Of Counsel at Latham & Watkins, LLP Hon. Jonathan Lippman, and National Center for Access to Justice at Fordham Law Executive Director David Udell.

The event was organized by the Access to Justice Initiative at Fordham Law School and by the National Center for Access to Justice.

The A2J Initiative draws on the strengths and resources of the Fordham Law School to support and drive progress on civil justice issues.

The National Center for Access to Justice relies on data, research, policy analysis and advocacy to expose how the justice system fails to stand up for equal justice and to assure that all people enjoy the law's protection.

Resources:
Access to Justice Initiative at Fordham Law School
National Center for Access to Justice
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynew york city politicsdebatecampaignpoliticsnew york city newsandrew yangthe mayormeet the candidatesnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YORK CITY POLITICS
WABC-TV to host 3 mayoral debates ahead of NYC election
1-on-1 with Andrew Yang: Where he stands on NYC issues
Andrew Yang announces NYC mayoral run, touts 'basic income' plan
Acting NYC sanitation chief Edward Grayson appointed commissioner
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child among injured after dog attack in NJ
NYC looks to decriminalize sex work, Queens to dismiss 700 cases
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
2 killed in fireworks explosion in SoCal neighborhood
NYC shootings on rise after latest gunfire at seafood restaurant
3 dead, including child, after plane crashes into car in Fla.
3-year-old boy with cancer receives special delivery from superheroes
Show More
'GameStopped' details how at-home investors upended Wall Street
Woman slashed across hand while walking home in NYC
Britain's Prince Philip leaves hospital after heart surgery
Despite threats, foreign hackers didn't disrupt election: Officials
What we can expect as the Tri-State reopens
More TOP STORIES News