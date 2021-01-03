Politics

Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones make LGBTQ history in Congress swearing ceremony

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Congress convened for the first time in 2021 with two groundbreaking swearing-in ceremonies for members from New York.

One is Bronx rep. Ritchie Torres, who will become the first openly gay Black and Latino member of the house.

Ahead of his swearing in, Torres tweeted a thank you to Jose Serrano who held the seat for many years but decided to retire.


Also taking office is Mondaire Jones, the first openly gay Black member of Congress.


Jones is the only freshman Democrat as part of House leadership.

He represents parts of Rockland and Westchester County, replacing Nita Lowey, who also decided to retire.

"I am feeling great humility. You know, I'm here to serve, and I serve at the pleasure of a great people of Westchester and Rockland counties," Jones said. "And so I'm focused laser focused on doing a great job, and continuing to earn the trust that they have placed in me, you know, growing up for black and gay, I never imagined that someone like me, could run for Congress, let alone win."

