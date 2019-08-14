Politics

Petition calls to rename New York City's 5th Avenue 'President Barack H. Obama Avenue' in front of Trump Tower

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More than 95,000 people have signed a petition to rename the portion of New York City's Fifth Avenue outside of Trump Tower "President Barack H. Obama Avenue."

The petition, posted on moveon.org, addresses New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council, asking for the block of Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets to be renamed after the former president.

It asks that all addresses would be changed accordingly, meaning Trump Tower's new address would be 725 President Barack H. Obama Ave.

It points out that Los Angeles renamed a stretch of the 134 Freeway near Downtown L.A. in his honor.

The petition says it should be renamed because of Obama's accomplishments, including "saving our nation from the Great Recession; serving two completely scandal-free terms in office; and taking out Osama bin Laden."

The website lists Elizabeth Rowin as the author of the petition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmanhattannew york citymidtownpresident barack obamanew york city newspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dump truck crashes into NJ house, trapping driver
A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault
Woman who says Epstein raped her files 1st lawsuit since his death
Woman accused of trying to kidnap toddler from NY hospital
LIVE | Phone scam targets PSEG Long Island customers
Video shows teen put dog in clothes dryer
Body cam footage shows officers confronted by dogs
Show More
Scientists say monster penguins once swam in New Zealand
Father meets daughter's first date over Ring doorbell intercom
Suspect accused in au pair and father's deaths due in NJ court
AccuWeather Forecast: Still showery
New bottled water to arrive in Newark, 20K cases had old best by dates
More TOP STORIES News