Plastic bag ban, congestion pricing expected in New York State budget

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Single-use plastic bags could soon be banned across New York State.Lawmakers say the ban is now likely to be part of the state's final budget.New York would be the third state to ban plastic bags behind California and Hawaii.It's part of the state budget that's expected to pass Monday in Albany.Plastic bags are not biodegradable and lawmakers want people to start using reusable bags instead.The legislation also allows local governments to impose a five-cent fee on paper bags if they wish.The ban applies only to single-use bags. It will not apply to dry cleaning bags, trash bags, or produce bags.Another hot topic in the budget is congestion pricing.The plan to electronically toll drivers south of 60th Street in Manhattan just gained traction in the last few days.Lawmakers said they want to raise a billion dollars a year for the MTA, but so far there's been few confirmed details including how much drivers will have to pay.The fee is expected to be more than $10 per trip.----------