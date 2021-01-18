Politics

Former NYC DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg named Deputy Secretary of Transportation

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Former New York City Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg has been named Deputy Secretary of Transportation in the Biden Administration.

She will be incoming Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's number two.

A few months ago, Trottenberg had been chosen for President-elect Joe Biden's transition team.

She is serving as part of the 18-person transportation team that is preparing Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and their cabinet as they transition to the White House.
Trottenberg's team will review the NTSB, Amtrak and the Federal Maritime Commission.

The commissioner has led the nation's largest municipal transportation agency, with over 5,500 employees, since being appointed by Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2014. She stepped down in December from that post.
With more than 25 years of career public service, Commissioner Trottenberg most recently served as the U.S. DOT's Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy, under the Obama Administration.

She also worked under U.S. Senators Charles Schumer, Daniel Patrick Moynihan and Barbara Boxer.

In addition to naming the Deputy Secretary of Transportation, the president-elect named several other deputy cabinet secretaries on Monday, including the number two posts at the Interior, Agriculture, Health and Human Services, and Education departments.

In addition to those names Biden also named Rohit Chopra, a Commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission and an ally to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, as his pick to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Gary Gensler, a former Obama administration official and top staffer on Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, is Biden's pick to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Full list of positions unveiled include:
- Elizabeth Klein, Deputy Secretary of the Interior
- Dr. Jewel Bronaugh, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture
- Andrea Palm, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services
- Polly Trottenberg, Deputy Secretary of Transportation

- Cindy Marten, Deputy Secretary of Education
- Rohit Chopra, Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Gary Gensler, Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

