Politics

Protests as pro-gun group holds fundraiser at Long Island inn

By Eyewitness News
NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- There were protests Thursday night as a pro-gun group held a fundraiser on Long Island.

Demonstrators gathered outside The Inn at New Hyde Park as the Nassau County Friends of the NRA held an event inside.

The protesters demanded the inn stop hosting the group.

Joining in on the protests were local lawmakers who are intent on closing a loophole in current gun laws. They are now proposing legislation to block the sale of unfinished parts, which are used to make so-called 'ghost guns.'

