Queens District Attorney Richard Brown dies at 86

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Queens District Attorney Richard Brown died Friday night, the DA's office confirmed. He was 86 years old.

Brown was appointed the district attorney of Queens County in 1991 by then-Gov. Mario Cuomo. He served the borough for 28 years and was re-elected six times before announcing his retirement in January 2019. Brown was slated to stepped down in June due to increasing health problems associated with Parkinson's Disease.

His office created one of New York State's first drug courts, as well as mental health courts and veterans court, the DA office said.

"Judge Brown loved working for the people of Queens. He would often be the first person in the office and very likely the last to leave every day -- and sometimes on weekends too. He was known to visit crime scenes, meet with victims and work tirelessly to give them justice," Chief Assistant District Attorney John Ryan said in a statement.

Judge Brown is survived by his wife Rhoda, their three children Karen, Todd, and Lynn.

