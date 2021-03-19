Ronan Farrow interviews Cuomo accuser Lindsey Boylan about harassment claims

In the interview, she detailed a culture of harassment, bullying, and intimidation inside the governor's office.
She spoke with Ronan Farrow about the harassment and detailed an incident that she said happened in 2018.
Boylan said she was walking with Cuomo after a meeting at the governor's mansion when his dog jumped on her.
"...joked that if he were a dog, he would try to 'mount' her as well," she said in the report.
"I remember being grossed out but also...what a dumb third-grade thing to say," Boylan said.
A spokesperson for Cuomo declined to comment to the magazine on this claim but reiterated Cuomo's denial that he behaved inappropriately with Boylan.
The article also details newly reported plans by Cuomo advisors to discredit Boylan, by reportedly leaking Boylan's personnel records and releasing a letter attacking her credibility. They allegedly wanted to use the press to turn the tables on her and accuse her of bullying female colleagues, including Black women.
Boylan said, "My life was...for a period, destroyed..."
"I never harassed anyone. I never abused anyone. I never assaulted anyone now and I never would, right?" Cuomo said.
The governor has repeatedly denied allegations of inappropriate behavior from seven women but admitted he may have made people feel uncomfortable.
Seven women have accused the governor of some form of sexual harassment or inappropriate touching.
"I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it," Cuomo said.
Overnight, former policy and operations aide Ana Liss also spoke out in a new interview.
"I don't think the average person in New York State would like to know that their governor is an absolute monster," Liss said.
He's also facing two investigations from lawmakers and the state's attorney general.
President Biden said to "GMA's" George Stephanopoulos that if the investigations show wrongdoing, the governor should step aside.
"That's what I think happens, and by the way, it very well maybe that there's a criminal prosecution that's attached to it," Biden said.
Farrow appeared on "GMA" in an exclusive interview Friday morning. He explained why Boylan wanted to do the interview with the New Yorker.
"Lindsey Boylan's claim has been so central to how this story has unfolded, other accusers of Governor Cuomo's, that she catalyzed them to come forward, Lindsey Boylan is still a main focus of these probes that are ongoing, but she hadn't previously talked and detailed to a journalist. These claims haven't been scrutinized. I think that this has been an emotional and trying experience for her in many ways. She talks openly about it being traumatic to talk about this stuff, but in the end, I think that she was persuaded that journalistic scrutiny would add something of substance to the conversation. And I think that's the case, that there's additional evidence that's being reported, that helps to provide context for what is being claimed about Governor Cuomo," Farrow said.
Farrow wrote in his piece that the governor "seemed to pay an unusual amount of attention to her." He said it was part of a larger pattern.
"I think this is a pivotal part of understanding Lindsey Boylan's story. You know, she has talked in a very direct way about her experience of these events, but previously we haven't understood whether it fits into a broader context of what appears to be harassment. As you say a pattern, and the evidence does suggest at the very least that Lindsey Boylan authentically believed that she was being harassed going back to 2016. We unearthed emails, texts, both internal communications in the governor's office that talked about her looks, and alluded to an elevated level of interest from the governor, and also private communications with her mother, with friends, where she seemed to be fearful of the governor. As you say, there are some new specific allegations that she raises, but I think one of the most important things to understand here is that each of those individual incidents comes against a backdrop of what she really did perceive to be serial harassment," Farrow said.
GMA also asked Farrow about questions raised by the magazine that the Cuomo administration's organized campaign to discredit her claims.
"I think this is one of the most significant revelations here, this matches more of the emerging data in multiple stories that show a pattern of the governor weaponizing any available information from his aides and through intermediaries in New York politics and getting them into the press. And in Lindsey Boylan's case, her personnel files had unflattering claims about her, we address those head-on in this story. There were stories that she had bullied colleagues, charges that there might have been a racial dimension to that. She acknowledges that there was a period of confrontational encounters in that office. A lot of people in that office said that that was born of a broader culture, that there was a lot of bullying flying back and forth, there's a thorough analysis of that. But we also go in the room in this reporting when Cuomo aides were planning how exactly to discredit Lindsey Boylan, starting from the moment that she Tweeted, and ending up with that very day multiple stories appearing that covered not just her allegations but also in a very prominent way that she had allegations of her own in this office. So it really tilted this story early on, and there were multiple incidents that suggest there was a pattern of that kind of planting of stories in the press, as well as a lot of questionable behavior with reporters. You know we talk about him directly bullying reporters too," Farrow said.
However, while Cuomo's support is dwindling, a new poll of registered voters from Quinnipiac University released Thursday afternoon, shows that most New Yorkers think the governor should not resign.
Amongst voters, 49% say he should not resign, while 43% believe he should. However, Cuomo's job approval rating is at its lowest point since he took office in 2011.
