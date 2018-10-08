New Justice Brett Kavanaugh says the Supreme Court "is not a partisan or political institution," and is promising to "always be a team player on a team of nine."The Senate vote approving Kavanaugh's nomination followed a bitter partisan fight that became a firestorm after sexual misconduct allegations emerged. He emphatically denied the allegations.Kavanaugh is describing the confirmation process as "contentious and emotional" but says he has "no bitterness."Kavanaugh says all four of the clerks who will work for him at the high court are women.He was sworn in by retired Justice Anthony Kennedy at an entirely ceremonial event Monday at the White House. Kavanaugh officially became a member of the high court Saturday. The other eight justices are all in attendance.----------