Timeline of apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump at golf course

New details continue to arise with the FBI's ongoing investigation into the second apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

This incident on Sunday comes just nine weeks after the July assassination attempt of the former president.

Below is a timeline detailing how the events unfolded.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Approximately 1:59 a.m. Suspect's phone appears near the scene

Phone records indicate that suspect Ryan Wesley Routh's mobile device was located in the vicinity of the Trump International Golf Club tree line from approximately 1:59 a.m. to approximately 1:31 p.m., according to the criminal complaint.

Approximately 1:31 p.m., Secret Service spots a rifle and fires shots

A Secret Service Special agent was walking the perimeter of the golf club, where Trump was golfing at, when the agent spotted a rifle poking out of the tree line at 1:31 p.m., the criminal complaint said. Officials confirmed Trump was "one or two" holes behind the alleged gunman - about 300 to 500 yards away - and the Secret Service fired four to six rounds before the suspect fled.

Approximately 2:14 p.m., suspect stopped, detained

A witness previously informed officials they saw someone jump out of the bushes before providing the suspect's vehicle information. Authorities then located the suspect's vehicle traveling northbound on I-95, and Martin County units initiated a motor vehicle stop at around 2:14 p.m., the complaint said. The suspect was handcuffed outside the vehicle, and the witness was flown to the scene to positively identify the suspect, according to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.

Photo of Routh following his detention by authorities in Florida. Martin County Sheriff's Office

Just before 2:40 p.m., Trump spokesperson confirms he is safe

Steven Cheung, Trump campaign communications director, confirmed that Trump was safe "following gunshots in his vicinity."

Just before 3:30 p.m., the White House confirms awareness

The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were both been briefed on the incident and they are "relieved to know that [ Trump ] is safe."

3:42 p.m. Harris extends her support

On X, Harris said she was "glad" Trump is safe and that "violence has no place in America."

3:57 p.m. Trump confirms his well-being

In a Trump campaign fundraising email, Trump said he was safe, in addition to promising that "nothing will slow [ him ] down" and that he "will NEVER SURRENDER!"

Approximately 4:09 p.m., Trump's motorcade heads toward Mar-a-Lago

Trump's motorcade was seen traveling toward Mar-a-Lago, per the pool camera.

Around 4:40 p.m., incident is confirmed to be investigated as an assassination attempt

The FBI released a statement confirming it was "investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump."

At 5 p.m., authorities release photos from the scene

During a 5 p.m. press conference, officials released photos of the suspect's equipment. They said he had a loaded SKS-style 7.62x39 caliber rifle with a scope, two backpacks, one with a ceramic tile and a GoPro camera. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw initially described the weapon found in the tree line as an AK-47-style rifle.

5:21 p.m. Vance sends a prayer of gratitude

Sen. JD Vance revealed on X that he spoke to Trump before the news was public, who he said was "amazingly, in good spirits." He added that he will be sending a prayer of gratitude.

5:51 p.m. Walz emphasizes Harris' support

After previously reposting Harris' tweet, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz released his own X statement that read, "Gwen and I are glad to hear that Donald Trump is safe. Violence has no place in our country. It's not who we are as a nation."

Around 6:30 p.m., lawmakers request a briefing with U.S. Secret Service

Reps. Mike Kelly and Jason Crow, who are among the lawmakers investigating the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump, confirm they've requested a briefing with the U.S. Secret Service to learn the details of the incident and how the response played out.

Just before 6:40 p.m., Trump reiterates his resolve

In another fundraising email, Trump said his "resolve is only stronger after another attempt on [ his ] life."

Around 10 p.m., ABC News obtains suspect's name

Sources identified the suspect as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58. Routh has a lengthy rap sheet, including a 2002 conviction for possession of a weapon of mass destruction, as well as many social media profiles currently under investigation.

Law enforcement officials work outside of Donald Trump's Trump International Golf Club after an apparent assassination attempt Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Monday, Sept. 16

At 1:41 a.m. Elon Musk deletes controversial Biden-Harris administration tweet

In a since-deleted tweet, Elon Musk wrote, "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Harris." In a statement later on Monday, the White House said Musk's rhetoric is "irresponsible" and that violence should "never be encouraged or joked about."

Approximately 8:52 a.m., acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. arrives to meet Trump

Acting director of the Secret Service Ronald Rowe Jr. arrived at Trump International Golf Club, as seen by the pool camera, where he was expected to meet with Trump and brief the former president on the assassination attempt.

Approximately 9:21 a.m., Biden says Secret Service 'needs more help'

Biden told reporters, "the [ Secret ] Service needs more help and I think the Congress should respond to their needs, if in fact, they need more servicemen." Later on Monday, Biden added, "I've always condemned political violence, and I always will."

Before 10 a.m., Trump blames incident on Biden-Harris 'rhetoric'

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said the suspect "believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it" and that "their rhetoric is causing [ him ] to be shot at."

Around 10:36 a.m., suspect appears in federal court, charges filed

Routh appeared in a federal court in West Palm Beach Monday and was charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, according to the complaint. These charges are believed to be the first step by federal prosecutors in the initial investigation stages. He has yet to enter a plea.

Around 11:26 a.m., suspect leaves the federal courthouse

Routh departed the federal courthouse in West Palm Beach in a van. His pretrial detention is scheduled for next Monday, and his arraignment is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 30.

ABC News' Pierre Thomas, Katherine Faulders, Alexander Mallin, Soo Rin Kim, Michelle Stoddart, Lalee Ibssa, Jack Date, Luke Barr, Molly Nagle, Selina Wang, Lauren Peller, and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.