Politics

Trump releases pre-taped farewell address: 'Thank you for this extraordinary privilege'

WASHINGTON -- The White House has released a pre-taped farewell address from President Trump on his final full day in office.

"We did what we came here to do - and so much more," Trump said, speaking from scripted remarks directly into the camera and standing behind a lectern with the presidential seal. "This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck -- a very important word."

Trump thanked first lady Melania Trump and his family, along with Vice President Mike Pence and his family, his chief of staff Mark Meadows, his Cabinet, administration staffers and the United States Secret Service.

"Most of all, I want to thank the American people," Trump said. "To serve as your president has been an honor beyond description. Thank you for this extraordinary privilege."

Trump then condemned the riot at the Capitol -- which he's facing an impeachment trial for allegedly inciting -- and called on Americans to "unite around our shared values."

"All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated," Trump said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsthe white housegovernmentu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpwashington, d.c.
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US soldier charged with planning attacks on NYC, fellow service members
Harry Brant, son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour, dies at 24
18 family members get COVID-19 after holiday gathering
'This is me': Man who pointed arrow at himself latest NY riot arrest
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
4 shot at multiple locations in parts of Poconos
2 Guard members made extremist statements about inauguration
Show More
Dad and daughter, both doctors at same hospital, receive second COVID shot
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids 'forcibly removed' from foster home
NYC could close vaccine centers Thursday; Pfizer denies Cuomo's request
Pres. Trump to grant clemency to 100 people in final day in office
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
More TOP STORIES News