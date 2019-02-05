POLITICS

Pres. Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam

EMBED </>More Videos

From "Little Rocket Man" to an apparent thawing of relations, here's a look back at major milestones in the United States' relationship with North Korea since President Trump took office. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump will hold a two-day summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam to try to convince him to give up his nuclear weapons program.

The announcement was made in Trump's prepared remarks the White House released for his Tuesday night State of the Union address.

Trump has said that his outreach to Kim and their first meeting last June in Singapore opened a path to peace. But there is not yet a concrete plan for how denuclearization could be implemented.

U.S. intelligence chiefs believe there is little likelihood Kim will voluntarily give up his nuclear weapons or missiles capable of carrying them. Private analysts reviewing commercial satellite imagery have assessed that the North is still developing nuclear and missile technology despite suspending tests.
RELATED: Here's what you need to know about Trump's North Korean summit
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpkim jong unu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Trump warns 'ridiculous partisan' probes may upset progress
SOTU guests sing 'Happy Birthday' to Holocaust survivor
Read President Trump's State of the Union speech
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump warns 'ridiculous partisan' probes may upset progress
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Women in white: Democrat solidarity stands out at State of Union
MS-13 gang member arrested, 2 sought in subway shooting
Woman's body found bound, in suitcase alongside CT road
9 workers treated after carbon monoxide incident in Manhattan
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Stolen car slams into parked vehicles after chase in Brooklyn
Show More
Man smashes lingerie store window, destroys Obama mannequin
Attacker told woman she was pretty, then slashed her in face
Police: Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent
Dad of NJ teen allegedly killed by classmate testifies at trial
Firefighter, ex-cop among arrests in Orange County drug bust
More News