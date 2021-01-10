Up Close: US Capitol breach, lawmakers oust President Trump, call for impeachment

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This past week we saw chaos erupt in Washington D.C. as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building.Many blame President Trump's fiery rhetoric claiming that the election was stolen from him.The President now claims he is ready for a peaceful transition of power to President-Elect Joe Biden.A peaceful transition is vital to democratic governments, where the leadership of a government peacefully hands over control of government to a newly elected or selected leadership.Congresswoman Rebecca Michelle Sherrill from New Jersey, Congressman Thomas Suozzi and Congressman Andrew Garbarino from New York are on the show to explain if the process is tarnished and if the country will remain divided.Also, despite a new calendar year, the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening across the country.We see from the trial and error approach some hope that the vaccine to stop this virus will finally reach all Americans who need it.ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton explains the surge in positive cases and where we are with vaccine distribution.Plus, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political News Consultant Hank Sheinkopf discuss the President's possible role in inciting the riot this past week in Washington and if he will be impeached for his actions.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.