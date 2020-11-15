Up Close: Country remains divided amid 2nd wave of COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- President-Elect Joe Biden may have garnered more than five million votes more than President Donald Trump, but make no mistake, this country is more divided than ever.New Jersey Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, who represents the state's 11th congressional district, explains how she navigates the bitter and sometimes vitriolic divide.Plus, the coronavirus continues to spread, and the number of daily cases in the United States continues to grow at alarming rates.New York City Schools could shut down soon and New York State courts will not start new trials.Restrictions are now increasing across the state. And while the calendar says it's November, it feels a lot like this past April.ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton speaks about the second wave of the virus and what we can expect.Also, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf discuss the recent presidential election and Donald Trump's refusal to concede to President-Elect Joe Biden.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.