Up Close: COVID relief bill; will Donald Trump run in 2024 election?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, the Democrats in Washington moved the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill through Congress.The relief bill will provide nearly $5,800 for every American man, woman, and child.Democrats say the package is desperately needed for the country to recover from the pandemic and the recession it has caused.Republicans say the bill is too expensive and includes things that have nothing to do with COVID, like increasing the minimum wage.New York State Senator Kirsten Gillibrand explains President Joe Biden's first significant initiative.Plus, former Speaker of the New York City Council Christine Quinn announced she will not run for Mayor of New York City.Quinn addresses her decision and how she will continue to advocate for the homeless.Also, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf will discuss Biden's new relief package and whether former President Donald Trump will run for office in 2024.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.