Up Close: New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It is by far the biggest public school system in the country. But this past school year the relatively new chancellor of New York City schools, Richard Carranza, got some big city pushback when he proposed changing the way the city's gifted and talented schools recruit students.

This week on Up Close, a candid conversation with Carranza as he tries to slow down his to-do list but still keep his progressive plans.

Also, the latest on President Trump and the impeachment inquiry in our discussion with political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.
Bill Ritter discusses the impeachment inquiry with political analyst Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.



Plus we meet a woman who was on our program three years ago, desperate and waiting for a heart transplant. Now she has a new heart, thanks to an organ donor.

Jill Szalony joins us along with Joe Roth, President and CEO of the New Jersey Sharing Network.
Bill Ritter talks with organ recipient Jill Szalony and Joe Roth, President and CEO of the New Jersey Sharing Network.

