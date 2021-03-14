up close

Up Close: NYC's new schools chancellor, reopening amid COVID

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, Meisha Ross Porter's first day as New York City Schools Chancellor is Monday.

She's the first African American woman to serve in the top job of the nation's largest school system.

She's facing a school yard's worth of challenges including more in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic, the debate about education equity, and whether to reimagine the gifted and talented programs and a lot more.

Porter discusses those challenges ahead of her first day on the job with Bill Ritter.

Plus, this week marked one year since the original shutdown from COVID-19.

Are we reopening too quickly before we complete the race to vaccinate all Americans?

Bill talks to ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton about the latest developments surrounding the pandemic.



