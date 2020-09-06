up close

Up Close: Sanitation Commissioner talks run for New York City mayor

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, the Department of Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia is considering a major position in New York City's leadership.

She started as an intern in New York City's Department of Sanitation and worked her way up to commissioner of the department in 2014.

It is the world's largest municipal waste management agency, with over 10,000 workers collecting 10,000 tons of garbage every day.

Garcia is also head of New York's emergency food program, which has delivered 100 million free meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, she is considering a run for New York City Mayor.

Meanwhile, we cover important tips for your children to make sure they are getting the most out of virtual learning.

The new school year is about to start or have already started for millions of kids in the Tri-State area, and most of them will be doing at least part of their learning remotely.

Many will be all remote. That means they will be on the computer and the internet.

Tech expert Sree Sreenivasan has important tips for your children in navigating virtual learning.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citycoronavirus new york cityeducationschoolcoronavirusup closepoliticsmayor bill de blasioonline learningcovid 19 pandemicsanitation workercovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: Conventions, politics and COVID-19
Up Close: Mail-in ballot controversy, rise in new COVID-19 cases
Up Close: Reopening NYC schools and a DNC preview
Up Close: Insurgent Jamaal Bowman; plus Charlie Rangel, Peter King
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC school year calendar has been released
25-year-old fatally shot while sitting inside car in NYC
COVID Updates: Labor Day gatherings could become super spreaders
Good Samaritans jump in to help after driver slams into pedestrian
Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations
Terrifying video shows airline engine appears to catch fire
AccuWeather Forecast: Another beauty
Show More
74-year-old woman attacked, robbed in East Village
COVID News: Man released from hospital after 6-month battle with virus
Islanders beat Flyers; advance to Conference Finals
Here's the next time you'll be able to see Billy Joel at MSG
NY attorney general to empanel grand jury in Prude case
More TOP STORIES News