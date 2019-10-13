Up Close: Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5615687" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks with political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5615696" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks with Marian Pardo, President of the Columbus Citizens Foundation, and the Grand Marshal of this year's Columbus Day Parade, Massimo Ferragamo.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this week's Up Close, we begin with Senator Bob Menedez of New Jersey, the leading Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.We'll discuss the latest on the impeachment inquiry against President Trump, and the president's unilateral decision to pull US forces out of Northern Syria.That decision leaves the Kurds, who fought bravely against ISIS alongside American troops, now exposed to attacks by Turkey.The last time the president said he was pullnig troops from Syria, his Secretary of Defense James Mattis resigned.Even many Republicans are furious, at a time when the impeachment showdown is in full swing.With us to discuss it further are political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and, from Washington, ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks.Also this week, the 75th annual Columbus Day Parade is set for Monday. It will be broadcast live on WABC-TV.Joining us to talk about the parade are Marian Pardo, President of the Columbus Citizens Foundation, and the Grand Marshal, Massimo Ferragamo.