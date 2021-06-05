Maya Wiley receives endorsement for NYC mayor from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10746373" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Washington Square Park is full of life during the day, but at night it has a dark side.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Maya Wiley has the support of one of the Democratic party's progressive heavyweights as the New York City mayoral candidate has been endorsed by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez."It is so important that we come together as a movement and rank Maya number one, because if we don't come together as a movement, we will get a New York City built by and for billionaires. We need to be a city by and for working people, so we will vote for Maya number one, and we will rank in a way that maximizes the possibility of a New York for the many... these are the stakes. Maya Wiley is the one. She will be a progressive in Gracie Mansion," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said.The pair held an event at City Hall Park Saturday to make the announcement.It's arguably the most influential endorsement yet in a race that includes 13 Democrats and two Republicans.The primaries for both parties will be held on June 22 and will utilize ranked-choice voting for the first time.----------