Maya Wiley receives endorsement for NYC mayor from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

"It is so important that we come together as a movement and rank Maya number one, because if we don't come together as a movement, we will get a New York City built by and for billionaires. We need to be a city by and for working people, so we will vote for Maya number one, and we will rank in a way that maximizes the possibility of a New York for the many... these are the stakes. Maya Wiley is the one. She will be a progressive in Gracie Mansion," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said.
The pair held an event at City Hall Park Saturday to make the announcement.
It's arguably the most influential endorsement yet in a race that includes 13 Democrats and two Republicans.
The primaries for both parties will be held on June 22 and will utilize ranked-choice voting for the first time.
