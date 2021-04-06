Politics

Woman makes history as Westchester County town's 1st female, Latina mayor

By
Woman makes history as NY town's 1st female, Latina mayor

TUCKAHOE, New York (WABC) -- One woman is breaking new ground in a small Westchester County village after being elected mayor.

They prayed then swore in Tuckahoe's first female, first person of color and first Latina mayor.

Omyra Andino, 51, made history Monday as she took the top seat at the table.

"The gravity of this moment is not lost on me," Andino said.

Tuckahoe is a quaint village in Westchester County. It's less than a square mile and has about 6,400 residents, who chose Andino to lead them for the next two years.

"On behalf of all girls and boys who look like me, thank you for paving way. We salute you," a young girl said.

"I've been hungry. I've been to the point where I can't figure out how to pay my rent," Andino said.


She came from humble roots in Brooklyn and tells Eyewitness News, her biggest goal is to get the village involved and to inspire the residents to believe in government again.

