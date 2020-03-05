Boyfriend, girlfriend dead in suspected murder-suicide on Long Island: Police

HAMPTON BAYS, Long Island (WABC) -- Police say two people -- believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend -- were killed in a shooting on Long Island that officials are investigating as a murder-suicide.Authorities say a distraught woman called 911 just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to say she heard gunshots at a home on Ponquogue Avenue.Responding officers found 25-year-old Jonathan Fava and 24-year-old Kelly Lynn Bray suffering from gunshot wounds in the home. It is unclear who the shooter is at this point.They were pronounced dead at the hospital."There was evidence of alcohol use at the scene, we are also looking into that as a potential contributing factor," said Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki.Another female and 1-year-old child were also discovered in the home. The child is in the care of relatives and the woman is cooperating with police.Police say several weapons were recovered from the home including long guns, hand guns and a bow and arrow. Fava did not have a permit for hand guns, but long guns don't require permits.Southampton police records show two previous encounters with Fava, but he does not have an arrest record.He was in possession of long rifle and in 2016 police responded to the house because Fava was pointing rifle at people, cops and animals.Authorities say CPS has been involved with family in the past.According to Facebook couple engaged in June 2018.Bray was a receptionist and veterinary assistant at Westhampton Beach Animal Hospital. She had worked there for about four years, according to office practice manager Meghann Belser."She loved animals and she had a great kind heart," Belser said. "We're all shocked by the loss."Belser said the owner of the the hospital, Dr. Jack Heller, and the entire staff is heartbroken."She was family to us," she said.Belser said Bray was in school studying to become a veterinary technician.Police are asking anyone who may have information to call Suffolk County Homicide at (631) 852-6300.----------