Port Authority police officers help deliver baby on Staten Island Expressway

MEIERS CORNERS, Staten Island -- A pair of Port Authority police officers helped two new parents deliver a healthy baby in the couple's car on Staten Island Friday.The Port Authority Police Department said the couple called them just before 6 p.m. as they were driving across the Goethals Bridge.They were on their way to Richmond University Hospital, but the baby had other plans.They pulled over near Exit 11 of the Staten Island Expressway, where the mother gave birth.PAPD officers Nicolas Pimenta and Nicholas Sorace arrived and worked together to clamp the umbilical cord, clear the baby's airway and evaluate the mother.EMS later arrived and made sure the family got to the hospital safely.Port Authority Police said mom and baby are doing great.