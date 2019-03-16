NYPD questioning possible suspect in killing of reputed Gambino boss Frank Cali

Tim Fleischer has the latest on the killing of a reputed mob boss on Staten Island.

TODT HILL, Staten Island (WABC) -- The NYPD is questioning a possible suspect in connection with the shooting death earlier this week in Staten Island of reputed Gambino boss Francesco "Frankie Boy" Cali, multiple police sources told ABC News.

No charges have been filed.

The possible suspect is a male in his mid-20s who was taken into custody in New Jersey by the police and the FBI's organized crime squad and brought to the NYPD's 122 Precinct in Staten Island for questioning.

Multiple police sources say that whoever shot Cali Wednesday night drove up to the mobster's Hilltop Terrace home in the Todt Hill section, came to a stop, and then gunned the engine in reverse, crashing into Cali's parked Cadillac SUV.

The force of the impact knocked the license plate off the SUV and seemed to investigators to have been done intentionally in order to get Cali's attention.

Once Cali came outside the home, sources said, video showed the two men talking and then shaking hands. Apparently Cali sensed no danger, because he turned his back on his killer to put the license plate inside the rear of the SUV.

That's when the gunman took out a 9mm handgun, held it with two hands -- as if he was trained, the sources said -- and opened fire.

Cali's wife and child were in the home at the time, which sources say is a highly unusual circumstance in the lore of organized crime -- which, in its heyday, followed certain rules that kept targets from getting whacked in front of their families.

This is the first time a reputed mob boss has been killed in New York City in more than 30 years.

The last Mafia boss to be shot to death in New York City was Gambino don Paul Castellano, assassinated outside a Manhattan steakhouse in 1985 at the direction of Gotti, who then took over.

----------
