1 man dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Canarsie

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Canarsie, Brooklyn.
Officers were called to the scene on Avenue L and East 94th Street around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the head.
A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after getting shot in the leg.
So far, there are no arrests.
