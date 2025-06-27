1 man dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Canarsie

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

Officers were called to the scene on Avenue L and East 94th Street around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the head.

A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after getting shot in the leg.

So far, there are no arrests.

