Subway service in Washington Heights impacted by ongoing water leak

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 6:08PM
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- An ongoing water leak has suspended No. 1 subway service in Washington Heights on Tuesday.

Officials say the leak at the 168 St-Washington Hts. station is attributed to the failure of century old infrastructure.

Service has been suspended between 137 St-City College and Dyckman St stations since 6 a.m.

And service is extremely limited on the rest of the line. No. 3 trains are running in its place.

Marc A. Hermann / MTA

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said this is a resumption of work from the weekend that "did not go well."

Lieber said he hopes to have service restored for the afternoon commute.

