Subway service in Washington Heights impacted by ongoing water leak

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- An ongoing water leak has suspended No. 1 subway service in Washington Heights on Tuesday.
Officials say the leak at the 168 St-Washington Hts. station is attributed to the failure of century old infrastructure.
Service has been suspended between 137 St-City College and Dyckman St stations since 6 a.m.
And service is extremely limited on the rest of the line. No. 3 trains are running in its place.
MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said this is a resumption of work from the weekend that "did not go well."
Lieber said he hopes to have service restored for the afternoon commute.
