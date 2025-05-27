1-year-old boy falls from balcony in Maspeth, Queens, rushed to hospital

He is currently in stable condition, following the accident in Maspeth, Queens.

He is currently in stable condition, following the accident in Maspeth, Queens.

He is currently in stable condition, following the accident in Maspeth, Queens.

He is currently in stable condition, following the accident in Maspeth, Queens.

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- A 1-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after falling from a balcony in Queens on Tuesday.

Officials say the boy fell from the balcony shortly after 3:30 p.m. at 72-40 52nd Ave. in the Maspeth section.

They say he fell about 10 to 12 feet.

He was found unconscious and in critical condition.

EMS rushed him to New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell, and is now in stable condition.

No further details have been provided.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.