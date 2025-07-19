11-year-old boy struck by car near playground in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An 11-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a car near a playground in Brooklyn.
It happened on Bedford Avenue in Sheepshead Bay around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say the boy is in stable condition.
There is no word yet on how the accident happened. Police are currently investigating
