11-year-old boy struck by car near playground in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

An 11-year-old boy was struck by a car near a playground in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.

An 11-year-old boy was struck by a car near a playground in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.

An 11-year-old boy was struck by a car near a playground in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.

An 11-year-old boy was struck by a car near a playground in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An 11-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a car near a playground in Brooklyn.

It happened on Bedford Avenue in Sheepshead Bay around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the boy is in stable condition.

There is no word yet on how the accident happened. Police are currently investigating

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.