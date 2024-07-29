The shooters are believed to have been aiming for a rival drug dealer.

12-year-old boy killed by gunmen on jet skis on Cancun beach, Mexican officials say

A 12-year-old boy was killed on a beach in Cancun after gunmen on jet skis opened fire, allegedly targeting a rival drug dealer, according to Mexican officials.

The incident, which took place on Kukulcán Boulevard in the municipality of Benito Juárez on Sunday, is now under investigation by the Attorney General's office.

Prosecutors said they believe "attackers arrived by sea, aboard a jet ski shooting at some people presumably in dispute for drug sales."

FILE - General view of a beach in Cancun, Quintana Roo State, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

The 12-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, is not believed to have been purposefully targeted by the shooters.

"The authorities arrived immediately and the minor was transferred to the hospital where, unfortunately, he lost his life," prosecutors said.

The boy and his family, who were present at the time of the shooting, are Mexican and from the municipality.